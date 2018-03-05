Man Utd & Real Madrid on Alert As Paulo Dybala Linked With Exit Amid Tension With Agent

Juventus talisman Paulo Dybala is once again being liked with a move away from Turin, something which has caught the attention of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

It is claimed that the strong animosity between Dybala's brother and agent, Gustavo, and the Bianconeri is the cause of the constant flurry of transfer rumours, according to Rai Sport (via Calciomercato).

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

Although the 24-year-old has been suffering with injury problems since leaving Palermo in 2015, Dybala is frequently linked with a move away from Italy due to issues off the pitch - most notably with his sponsors and representatives of Juventus.

Last summer, the Argentina international was rumoured to be a target of Barcelona. The Catalan giants had a hole burning in their pocket after selling Neymar to PSG but a deal for Dybala never materialised.

It has been suggested in recent weeks that a move to the French capital would be the most likely for Dybala, especially given the rumours liking Neymar with a move to the Santiago Bernabéu.

That Paulo Dybala goal was dagger through Napoli hearts. So undeserved and, while it would be amazing for Serie A if Napoli could win the Scudetto, Juventus just have the hallmark of champions — Andrew Cesare (@acrutd) March 4, 2018

Despite an outstanding start to the campaign - scoring eight Serie A goals in just four games - Dybala has often found himself starting games from the bench under Massimiliano Allegri this season.

Most recently, Dybala found his name up in lights for the 15th time in the league this year with a dramatic last-minute winner over Lazio to put Juventus within one point of Napoli at the top of the Serie A table.