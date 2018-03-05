Man Utd Utility Man Daley Blind Still in Line for Summer Exit Despite Contract Renewal

Manchester United defender Daley Blind is expected to be sold by the club this summer despite recently seeing his contract at Old Trafford forcibly extended by 12 months.

The former Ajax midfielder has been attracting interest from across Europe in recent months, most notably from Italian outfit Roma, as his current deal in Manchester was coming to an end.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

(You may also like He's Still Special: Man Utd Star Nemanja Matic Lavishes Praise on Mourinho Ahead of Palace Clash)

A report from the Mirror claims the recent interest in the 27-year-old has forced United's hand and they have activated a clause in Blind's contract that will see him tied to the club for another year - something which will allow the Red Devils to recoup some money for the Dutch international.

Blind first moved to the Premier League following a successful showing with his national team at the World Cup in Brazil, where he famously assisted Robin van Persie in a group stage match against Spain.

The Amsterdam-born defender had spent his entire career working through the ranks at Ajax - bar a short-term loan with Eredivisie rivals FC Groningen - and won four league titles during his time in the club's first-team.

Blind has also had a well decorated time in Manchester, winning the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup during his four-year spell at Old Trafford.

However, the ball playing defender won't be given the opportunity to lift more silverware with the club next season as Manchester United hope to see Blind move abroad in the summer.