Modest Liverpool Star Admits There Is Dressing Room 'Banter' Over His Surprise Champions League Stat

Versatile Liverpool star James Milner has modestly claimed that it is "nice" to be topping the charts in the Champions League this season for his number of assists.

The 32-year-old has set up seven goals in just 341 minutes of European action - a tally which gives him the impressive honour of boasting three assists more than Neymar, Eden Hazard or Kevin De Bruyne.

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian poster boy and Zlatan Ibrahimović are the only two players left in the competition who have reached the tally of seven in a campaign before.

Milner has also joined Mesut Özil and Xavi as only the fifth player to reach or surpass seven assists in Champions League history.

"It's nice to have," Milner said about his achievement - quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "There has been a bit of banter about it. There always is around the dressing room. It helps me shut down any arguments!

"I just want to contribute to the team. Throughout my career, I’ve managed to create goals for the teams I have played for.

"That’s a strength of mine even though I am seen as a bit of a workhorse who runs around a bit. Throughout the years if you look at the stats, I have created a few goals. I feel this is one of my strengths as a player. Hopefully, I can keep doing that."

Milner will be hoping to be in contention for a place in the Liverpool first-team when the Reds welcome Porto to Anfield for the second leg of their matchup on Tuesday.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, as well as a Sadio Mané hat-trick, gave the Reds a comfortable victory at the Estádio do Dragão and Jürgen Klopp will be desperate for his side to cruise past Porto ahead of their trip to Old Trafford on Saturday.