PSG Demand 'Exceptional' Referee for Crucial Champions League Second Leg Against Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain have declared that there can be no refereeing mistakes made during their crucial UEFA Champions League second-leg tie against Real Madrid.

PSG need to overcome a 3-1 deficit to progress to the quarter finals in what could be the club's most important game of the season. The Parisians have demanded that the game is officiated by someone of an exceptional level to ensure that no mistakes are made.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

Both PSG manager Unai Emery and sporting director Antero Henrique have made calls to ensure a high standard of refereeing in Tuesday night's clash. This has come in response to the controversial decisions made by the referee last season in Barcelona's 6-1 demolishing of PSG, which sent the Ligue 1 club crashing out of the competition.

"In [the first leg] was not a game between players and players, there were influences from outside," said Henrique (via Marca). "I don't want it to be an excuse, but everyone felt that way, for me it is a lack of respect for Paris, for France...But it's not just about this game, it was the same last season."

German referee Deniz Aytekin almost faced a demotion by UEFA for his performance in that 6-1 at the hands of Barcelona. His controversial decisions, which included awarding a penalty in stoppage-time to Barcelona ultimately cost PSG their progression to that year's quarter-finals.

OFFICIAL: PSG confirm that Neymar is due to have surgery in Brazil this week on his fractured toe and will be out for out for 'six to eight weeks' missing their Champions League tie with Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/wreJN0vZsD — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 28, 2018

After being unhappy with more decisions in this year's first-leg against Madrid, Henrique has stated that this cannot afford to happen again. He added, "This is an important question: why is this happening?"

"We had a 44-year-old referee with no experience [Gianluca Rocchi], in what was supposedly the game of the season. If that's the case, then we need one of the best referees and we want to have someone of an exceptional level."

PSG face an uphill battle on Tuesday night. They will need to win by two clear goals to progress to the next round, but will have to do so without the talismanic Neymar who is recovering from surgery to his foot.