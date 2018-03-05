Rio Ferdinand Slams 'Worst Arsenal Team I've Seen' on Twitter After Embarrassing Brighton Defeat

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has slammed Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Twitter, likening the Frenchman's ever tarnishing legacy with his insistence to continue playing.

Arsenal suffered yet another loss on Sunday, losing 2-1 to Brighton. This was their eighth loss in 2018 already and fans are growing increasingly frustrated with what seems like Wenger's never ending spell at the club.

Many fans have been calling for his head for years, but this current run of form is one of the worst in his tenure and had the Premier League started on January 1st 2018, the Gunners would be 15th in the table.

No disrespect but Wenger going on for too long feels like my last year playing at @QPRFC 🙈🙈 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 4, 2018

Ferdinand gave a fairly amusing comparison with his last year playing at QPR. He moved to the club for the 2014-15 season, but struggled badly for form and it was clear to see that his playing days were over.

Wenger is 68-years-old and has been at the club for 22 of those years. His days now seem to be numbered. Arsenal fans were hoping to see the team bounce back against Brighton after two crushing 3-0 defeats to Manchester City in a week; but they were again disappointed.

Ferdinand later went on to brandish the current Gunners team as "the worst he's seen in his life" given their current form, and lack of commitment to the cause.

Confidence through the floor.

Worst arsenal TEAM I have seen in my time.

Talent alone has never been enough. — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 4, 2018

Goals from Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray put the promoted side 2-0 up in an embarrassing first-half for Wenger's men and despite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulling one back, Arsenal fell to a fifth defeat in their last six games.

In comparison, second place Liverpool have lost five of their last 36. These stats make grim reading for Arsenal fans and it seems the longer Wenger stays at the club, the more his once great legacy is tarnished.