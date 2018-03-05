Spanish Report Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Is 'in Contact' With Man Utd About David de Gea

If some sections of the Spanish media are to be believed, Cristiano Ronaldo has expanded his remit at Real Madrid to include recruitment, after it was reported that he has a shortlist of five signings he wants his club to make this summer - with Manchester United stopper David de Gea among them

Rumours outlet Diario Gol claims that a top goalkeeper is among Ronaldo's demands and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner still (unsurprisingly) has good contacts with his former club, who have (somewhat redundantly) supposedly informed him the Spanish shot-stopper is in the form of his life.

Regardless of whether Diario Gol's information is accurate, after a disappointing season for Los Blancos, it is likely the Spanish club are ready to bolster their squad with new recruits in the summer to have them competing in La Liga once again.

Keylor Navas is one player in danger of losing his place in the starting XI as Madrid eye a new goalkeeper.

De Gea has been a target for Madrid for a number of seasons now. The United goalkeeper was moments away from becoming a Los Blancos star in 2015 after a reported deadline day deal fell through as the paperwork was not submitted in time.

Madrid could risk missing out on De Gea again as United are reportedly prepared to make the Spaniard the highest paid goalkeeper in history.

A new deal which could keep De Gea at Old Trafford beyond his current contract, which expires in 2019, would see the goalie earn £350,000-a-week. Madrid will turn to Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois if their pursuit of De Gea falls through.