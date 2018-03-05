Transfer Tug of War: Manchester United Reportedly Set to Battle With Bayern Munich for €120m Striker

Manchester United are set to face stiff competition in their pursuit of Inter striker Mauro Icardi, with Bayern Munich reportedly ready to pay €120m to secure his signature.

Corriere Dello Sport have reported United to be big admirers of Icardi and that they are looking to bring in another striker to potentially replace Romelu Lukaku; who has arguably disappointed since his £75m move from Everton in the summer.

However, Spanish publication Don Balon are now claiming that Bayern lead the way for his signature and are willing to pay €120m. The Bundesliga leaders see Icardi as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

Icardi has been in blistering form for Inter this season, scoring 18 goals in 22 Serie A appearances. This kind of form makes it no surprise that Europe's biggest clubs are interested in his signature.

Despite his prolific scoring record for Inter, the 25-year-old has often been overlooked for a place in the Argentina national team and has only made four appearances.

He may be tempted by a move to an elite European side to increase his chances of getting a place in the future.

Formerly of Barcelona's youth set-up, the 25-year-old moved to Inter in 2013 from fellow Italian side Sampdoria for just €6.5m.





The Argentine has since scored a stunning 96 goals in 170 matches, and if Inter do decide to sell, they will surely make a huge profit on what they paid for him five years ago.