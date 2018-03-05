Twitter Savages Arsenal Once Again After Pathetic Brighton Defeat Leaves Wenger on the Brink

Arsenal aren't exactly in the best form of late, losing six of their last eight matches across all competitions, including four in a row. The cries of 'Wenger Out' grow stronger every day, and each loss dashes every last bit of hope anyone had left.

After an embarrassing 2-1 loss to Brighton last night, Arsene Wenger and the rest of Arsenal had plenty to hear from the Twitter universe...

Confidence through the floor.

Worst arsenal TEAM I have seen in my time.

Talent alone has never been enough. — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 4, 2018

When you're so sh*t you're being bossed by a 34-year-old striker who looks more like a milkman than a footballer. pic.twitter.com/0IQ8RRzKwj — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 4, 2018

Wenger: “When you have just the trousers on it’s easy to take the trousers off as well. But when you are naked completely you have to find the shirt to try to put it on again and dress normal again.”



Going for the “If I speak like Carlos Carvalhal everyone will like me” approach pic.twitter.com/YmJ71wtM14 — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) March 4, 2018

Brighton are cutting through Arsenal like a hot knife through an absolutey appalling football team. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 4, 2018

Wenger's HT team talk pic.twitter.com/kNTOPKKs0p — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) March 4, 2018

Arsenal are closer to the bottom of the Premier League [25 points] than the top [30 points] pic.twitter.com/EU856vdBnm — Coral (@Coral) March 4, 2018

Celebrities continue to promote #WengerOut...

How much worse does it have to get?

For God's sake, Wenger - GO. pic.twitter.com/3G119zOn08 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2018

Fans leaving the ground heading for the Arsenal Fan TV cameras... pic.twitter.com/wr6rFnAu5q — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) March 1, 2018

Spurs supporters missed no chances to poke fun at Arsenal...

The only oil we have at Spurs is Olive oil in the boardroom for lunch https://t.co/Zl8DZVNBFk — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) March 4, 2018

Putting things into perspective for us all...

Wenger under Arsenal in 2018



• 4th defeat in a row



•8th defeat in 2018 more than anyone else in the whole Europe



• Out of FA cup in the first round



• Out of Top 4



• Lost to biggest rival Spurs #WengerOut pic.twitter.com/ME2MrOjVwT — Lady Gooner💎🔴⚪️🇮🇳 (@PriyaFast1) March 4, 2018

Arsenal's next big song is on the way...

'Don't look back at Wenger..' 🎶️🎤️🎶



🔊 Sound on for the next big Arsenal fan tune.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/NlFdDBppC1 — 90min (@90min_Football) March 5, 2018

Unless he really is #WengerOut, he's still got quite some time left...

Another shite 45 mins for Arsenal. See how long Arsene Wenger has got left on his contract with our handy timer: https://t.co/BVECvASnte — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 4, 2018

Arsenal surely are in historically poor form, with their four straight losses the joint-most in club history. Yet despite all of the outrage from fans and the #WengerOut movement growing in popularity after every match day, all the football world can do is watch as the inevitable divorce between Wenger and Arsenal comes closer and closer.