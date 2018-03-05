Twitter Savages Arsenal Once Again After Pathetic Brighton Defeat Leaves Wenger on the Brink

By 90Min
March 05, 2018

Arsenal aren't exactly in the best form of late, losing six of their last eight matches across all competitions, including four in a row. The cries of 'Wenger Out' grow stronger every day, and each loss dashes every last bit of hope anyone had left. 

After an embarrassing 2-1 loss to Brighton last night, Arsene Wenger and the rest of Arsenal had plenty to hear from the Twitter universe...

Celebrities continue to promote #WengerOut...

Spurs supporters missed no chances to poke fun at Arsenal...

Putting things into perspective for us all... 

Arsenal's next big song is on the way...

Unless he really is #WengerOut, he's still got quite some time left...

Arsenal surely are in historically poor form, with their four straight losses the joint-most in club history. Yet despite all of the outrage from fans and the #WengerOut movement growing in popularity after every match day, all the football world can do is watch as the inevitable divorce between Wenger and Arsenal comes closer and closer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now