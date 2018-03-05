'We Are Not Scared': Tottenham's Son Heung-Min Has Declared Spurs Won't Be Intimidated by Juventus

Spurs' South Korean forward Son Heung-min has declared that his side are not afraid of Juventus ahead of their crunch Champions League match against the Italian champions on Wednesday.

After coming away from Italy with a 2-2 draw, the onus is on Juventus to take the game to Spurs at Wembley and progress to the quarter finals of the Champions League.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

However, despite Juventus currently enjoying a good run of form, Son has declared that Spurs have the potential to outclass the Italian giants and continue their promising run in Europe, as reported by Sky Sports.

"We are hungry; we are not finished," said the in-from South Korean forward.





"It's a Champions League game against a difficult opponent. We play at home but we are not scared. We need to play our game, be confident and play forward like we play at Wembley. That's the most important thing.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"We are looking forward to playing against a good team, a good opponent. I hope it's a great atmosphere and I think we have a great opportunity.

"You can see how well Tottenham play. We deserve to play in the Champions League to the quarter-final or even more. We are good enough. If we win, everyone will be proud of Tottenham."

Despite currently being in a fine vein of form, following an impressive performance against Hudersfield Town that saw him notch two goals, Son accepts that his place in the starting 11 isn't necessarily guaranteed.

"I have to accept it if the gaffer doesn't choose me," Son explained. "I just have to be ready if I come on or if I'm on the bench."

Although Spurs have the edge over their opposition going into the second-leg, with two away goals to their name, Juventus have been a force to be reckoned with this campaign, with the Old Lady currently undefeated throughout 2018.