Arsenal Board Reportedly Consider Dismissing Arsene Wenger Before the End of the Season

Arsene Wenger's future at Arsenal is reportedly being reviewed game-by-game, with the board considering sacking the Frenchman before the end of this season.

As reported by The Sun, the hierarchy at the club have reportedly met to discuss the future of Wenger following a dismal season at the helm.

On a run which has seen the Gunners lose their last four matches in all competitions, including a poor performance in their 3-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City, Wenger is facing his most testing time during his 22-year reign at the club.

With the club 13 points off the top four, and 33 points off Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League, fans and pundits believe the time is right for Wenger to depart the North London side; although ultimately the decision could be taken out his hands.

The board are now said to be monitoring the situation game-by-game, meaning the club could be forced into making a decision before the end of this season should results fail to improve; despite Wenger still having a year to run on his current deal.

Arsenal have won just three away games in the Premier League this season, only eight teams in the division have won fewer.



Despite the doom and gloom surrounding the Emirates Stadium this season, Arsenal still have a chance of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League. and winning silverware in the process.

Arsenal are still in the Europa League, although face a tough last 16 tie in the shape of a rejuvenated AC Milan side, with the first leg this Thursday at San Siro.