Arsene Wenger Tells Arsenal Staff That He Will Not Leave Club at the End of the Season

Arsene Wenger has informed Arsenal's coaching staff that he will not leave the club of his own accord in the summer, according to the Times.

The Frenchman is under increasing pressure after seeing his side slip to four successive defeats and drop to sixth place in the Premier League standings, 33 points behind leaders Manchester City.

But he is reportedly insistent upon seeing out his contract and will not walk away unless he is sacked.

The 68-year-old no longer has the support of a number of key directors at Arsenal, though his relationship with Stan Kroenke, the majority shareholder, could prevent his dismissal.





Any support from Kroenke, however, is likely to depend on the feedback he receives from his son, Josh, who has spent the last two weeks gaining insight into the club’s operations.

Chief executive Ivan Gazidis, meanwhile, is determined to instigate significant change in the coming months. He has brought in Raul Sanllehi from Barcelona as head of football operations and Sven Mislintat, from Borussia Dortmund, as a new chief scout.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

But he faces a challenge to persuade Wenger to bring a dignified end to his 22-year tenure at Arsenal.

A survey was conducted by Arsenal Supporters’ Trust after Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Brighton, in which 88% of AST members voted for Wenger to leave the club at the end of the season.

"We just can't go on like this," AST spokesperson Nigel Phillips told Sky Sports. "Maybe we are at a time change is coming and surely the board and owner must realise that. (Wenger) is like a desperate man clinging on."