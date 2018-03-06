Benfica Facilities Raided As Part of Corruption Investigation Into Club Officials

Benfica facilities have been raided by Portuguese authorities following an ongoing investigation into corruption allegations involving a number of club officials.

According to information from The Associated Press, Benfica will cooperate fully with the investigation.

According to Portuguese outlet Sabado, Benfica legal advisor Paulo Goncalves has been arrested on suspicion of obstructing the course of justice relating to information he allegedly had access to.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Sabado further claims that the investigation stands to show that Benfica have had access in recent years to lawsuits involving domestic rivals Porto and Sporting CP.

The Associated Press notes that Benfica are 'confident' that Goncalves will be able to prove his innocence at trial.

On the pitch, the reigning Primeira Liga champions currently trail by leaders Porto by five points in the title race. Benfica have been crowned Portugal's best in each of the last four seasons, but their streak of dominance is under threat with only nine games left to play.