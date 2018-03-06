Former Leeds Hero Tells Fan He Would Love to Return to Elland Road

Striker Jermaine Beckford has admitted that he would love to return to Elland Road before the end of his career.

34-year-old Beckford, who spent four years at Leeds United from 2006 to 2010 and currently plays for Bury in League One, scored 85 goals in 152 appearances for Leeds. His partnership with Luciano Vecchio, is fondly remembered by fans of the club, as the pair helped the Whites earn promotion to the Championship.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The striker left Leeds for Everton in 2010, but is still remembered fondly at Elland Road.

A Leeds fan recently contacted the Bury player on Instagram, and was delighted with the response he received. The fan called Beckford a 'legend' and told the forward he would love him to come back to Leeds.

The two-time Leeds fans' player of the year responded to the praise with a simple "Me too" followed by heart emojis in Leeds colours.

At 34, the three-time League One promotion winner may not have many seasons left before he hangs up the boots, but with eight strikes in 15 appearances this season, he has shown he can still bag the goals.