Juventus Superstar Paulo Dybala Set To Snub Man Utd Interest by Signing Contract Extension

Paulo Dybala will apparently deal a huge blow to Manchester United by putting pen to paper on a improved contract with Juventus.

The Argentine ace is highly coveted and has the perfect mix of age and ability in the eyes of big clubs across Europe such as Real Madrid and Barcelona, and the Red Devils are supposedly extremely keen on snapping him up this summer.

The Sun claim that Dybala is happy enough to want to sign a contract extension with the Old Lady, worth £120,000-per-week which would put him alongside Gonzalo Higuain as the joint-top earner at the club.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

The paper also state that the new deal would not include a release clause, meaning that in theory, it would take a huge sum to prise him away.

£120,000-per-week may seem like a lot for 24-year-old, but Dybala would certainly be able to earn more playing at another club. The two Spanish heavyweights, plus United and Manchester City who have been linked in the past would all be able to pay the player more money.

But it may not be about that for Dybala - after a very strong start to the season, his form dipped and he was dropped to the bench by Max Allegri. He has also had injury struggles and these are supposedly the forces that are at play in Dybala's desire to remain with Juve a little longer. He wants to improve before moving to the Premier League or La Liga.

