Leipzig Star Naby Keita Shows Exactly What Liverpool Fans Can Expect of Him Against Dortmund

Naby Keita produced another excellent display for RB Leipzig at the weekend, but it was his contribution for Jean-Kevin Augustin's goal that had Liverpool fans in awe of what could be to come.

The Guinea midfielder will sign for the Reds in July after an agreement of his £48m release clause plus a premium was reached last summer, and it looks as though the club are getting themselves a fine player - which is just what the doctor ordered after losing Philippe Coutinho, and Emre Can likely to depart for Juventus.

Keita was instrumental for Leipzig against Borussia Dortmund this weekend, and had a huge hand in Augustin's opener. The star won the ball back for his side and immediately produced an assist for his teammate, which was further evidence of Keita's 'all-action', 'midfield dynamo' style.

He also made two other chances, had two shots himself, completed two out of two take-ons, made six out of eight tackles, two interceptions and one clearance.

Naby Keita vs Borussia Dortmund



72% passing

2 chances created

1 assist

2 shots

2/2 take-ons

1/2 aerial duels

6/8 tackles

2 interceptions

1 clearance



🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/8hHn1rfgKL — LFC Stats (@LFCData) March 3, 2018

The performance is likely to instil even more excitement into the Liverpool fans about his impending arrival. He looks as though he could be the perfect complementary teammate for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

