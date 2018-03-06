Liverpool Dealt Late Injury Blow as Star Misses Training Ahead of Champions League Clash With Porto

Liverpool look likely to be without left-back Andy Robertson for their Champions League second leg encounter against Porto on Tuesday, as the 23-year-old was a notable absentee from training in the lead up to the game.

After a slow start to life at Anfield the Scottish international has made the left-back position his own after taking over the reigns from Alberto Moreno after the Spaniard succumbed to injury earlier in the season.

However, his resurgence in Jurgen Klopp's side appears to have hit a small roadblock after he failed to make an appearance at the penultimate training session at Melwood on Monday, according to the Express.

Having missed just three of Liverpool's last 19 games and with a high stakes clash against Manchester United on Saturday, Klopp is unlikely to take a risk if Robertson is indeed carrying a knock - ensuring Moreno will take his place in the starting eleven for just the fourth time since November.

The second leg of the Reds' last 16 Champions League tie will also go ahead without Gini Wijnaldum and Ben Woodburn after the pair only made their return from illness on Wednesday.

Being a Liverpool fan is knowing we’re up 5-0 in CL and still being worried that somehow we’ll manage to piss it away in the 2nd leg — Tony (@_anthonyrdg) March 6, 2018

Klopp told the club's website: “Ben trained yesterday but he looked three kilos less, to be honest.

“Gini still hasn’t trained with the team. He had a little bit of an athletic programme, a little bit of running – not too much. They were really out for a few days. They are coming back but it will be too early for both of them.”





Despite having a comfortable 5-0 advantage over their Portuguese counterparts the Liverpool boss insisted he has too much respect for his opponent and the competition to ring in the changes.

He added: “I really want to show respect. I want to show respect to the opponent, to the tournament, and I want to have the best line-up possible and the best line-up which makes sense to win the game, because that’s why we are here.

“We are unbeaten so far in the Champions League this season and I would love to stay unbeaten as long as possible. That would help a lot.”