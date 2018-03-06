Liverpool left no doubt in the opening leg of its Champions League last-16 clash vs. Porto, and it sits 90 minutes away from a quarterfinal berth when it hosts the Portuguese power at Anfield.

Liverpool won 5-0 at the daunting Estadio do Dragão, with a Sadio Mane hat trick and goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino securing the result. Simply put, it would take a collapse of historic proportions for Liverpool to not go through at this point, though Jurgen Klopp will be wary of taking Porto too lightly in order to wrap up the place in the final eight without having to worry.

Klopp, as a result, benched Salah, though he didn't go with a completely secondary XI. And with the result largely in hand, the opening section of the match was quite tame, with Liverpool content to possess and be patient.

Mane nearly struck for his fourth goal of the series, and Liverpool's first of the day, in the 18th minute, as he tried to redirect Joe Gomez's cross from the right with a flying kick on the doorstep, only to put his chance just over Iker Casillas's crossbar.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren had the game's next good chance in the 35th minute, when he was able to get his head to James Milner's free kick in the center of the box, only to also put the chance over the bar.

Stay tuned here for updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The quarterfinal draw for the Champions League is set for March 16, with no restrictions on which teams can be paired together.