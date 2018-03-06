Liverpool Take Chelsea Starlet on Trial Ahead of Summer Contract Expiry

Chelsea youngster Isaac Christie-Davies is on trial with Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The 20-year-old midfielder is out of contract with the Blues in the summer, and is on the lookout for a new club, with the Liverpool Echo revealing that he has been handed a chance to impress at Liverpool.

Isaac Christie-Davies, an FA Youth Cup winner with Chelsea, named in Liverpool Under-23s side v Leicester tonight. Midfielder currently on trial with the Reds from the Londoners. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) March 5, 2018

Christie-Davies was named in the starting XI for Liverpool's Under-23 team in their top of the table clash with Leicester City Under-23s last night; a game which they lost 4-0.

The player had a similar trial with Queens Park Rangers last month, where he also appeared for their Under-23 team in a game against Crystal Palace.

A back-to-back FA Youth Cup winner in 2014 and 2015 and UEFA Youth League winner with Chelsea in 2016 ensures that the midfielder has good pedigree in the development side of the game.

He stepped up to Chelsea's Under-23 team last season, and made 4 appearances in the EFL Trophy this season.

The England youth international will be hoping to impress suitors at Liverpool, and follow in the footsteps of striker Dominic Solanke, who moved from the youth teams Chelsea in the summer, and has so far made 16 Premier League appearances for Liverpool's first team.





Brighton born Christie-Davies has been with the blues since the age of 11, after joining them from his hometown club, but it looks as if he will be playing for a new club come next season.

He may get another chance to impress and earn himself a contract when Liverpool Under-23s face Manchester United Under-23s in Premier League 2 on Friday.