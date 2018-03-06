Man Utd Fans Use Nemanja Matic Winner as Opportunity to Mock Chelsea for Summer Sale

Manchester United fans have once again taken aim at Chelsea for letting Nemanja Matic join them last summer.

The Serbian midfielder is stealing all the headlines this morning after smashing a superb last-gasp winner against Crystal Palace to hand United a vital 3-2 victory at Selhurst Park.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The half-volley strike in the dying embers of the game - a likely goal of the month contender - could go a long way at the end of the season, with little separating United from Liverpool and Tottenham in the Premier League table.

Matic's goal capped a relatively decent personal performance from the Serb, who is looking like returning to the form he showed just after signing for the Red Devils.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The former Benfica star has dipped for the past few months but appears to be playing better of late, and United fans decided to take the opportunity to revel in the fact that he is their player, while Chelsea are 'stuck' with Tiemoue Bakayoko - Matic's replacement at Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman has found life in England tough so far, and has struggled to adapt after making his move from Monaco where he was sensational, and pivotal to their title win last season.

United fans flocked to Twitter to thank the Blues for selling Matic to their club, and mock the west Londoners in the process.

bet Chelsea wish they still had Matic. pic.twitter.com/v2lnZ1U7Gi — SCHOLES (@iamscholes) March 5, 2018

GOD GO BLESS CHELSEA FOR MATIC! #MUIP #CRYMUN — Man United In Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) March 5, 2018

Remember when people celebrated the fact that we replaced Nemanja Matic with a 'younger and better player‘? Good one ha! — Chelsea HQ 🏆 (@Chelsea_HQ) March 5, 2018

Former Chelsea players winning us the game.



Have you thanked Chelsea for matic and lukaku ?



If you haven't , you should — kenna (@kennagq) March 5, 2018

Jokes aside, Chelsea have not been able to replace Matic. Bakayoko hasn't worked, Barkley is a completely different player (who has been injured anyway) and Drinkwater doesn't provide what Matic does. Matic doesn't light up the world, but his role was key in that midfield duo. — EiF 💜 (@EiFSoccer) March 5, 2018

Chelsea fans thought they were upgrading on Matic with Bakayoko 😂😂😂 — Un Prophète (@mediocentroEN) March 5, 2018

Honestly Chelsea FC, I cannot thank you enough for Nemanja Matic. THANK YOU. What a goal by the beast from the east! — SCHOLES (@iamscholes) March 5, 2018

Jose Mourinho's team climbed back above Liverpool in the league table with the unlikely victory, and will take great confidence from the result going forward. The result represented their second comeback victory in a row after they beat Chelsea last weekend.

