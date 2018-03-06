Man Utd Fans Use Nemanja Matic Winner as Opportunity to Mock Chelsea for Summer Sale

By 90Min
March 06, 2018

Manchester United fans have once again taken aim at Chelsea for letting Nemanja Matic join them last summer.

The Serbian midfielder is stealing all the headlines this morning after smashing a superb last-gasp winner against Crystal Palace to hand United a vital 3-2 victory at Selhurst Park.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The half-volley strike in the dying embers of the game - a likely goal of the month contender - could go a long way at the end of the season, with little separating United from Liverpool and Tottenham in the Premier League table.

Matic's goal capped a relatively decent personal performance from the Serb, who is looking like returning to the form he showed just after signing for the Red Devils.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The former Benfica star has dipped for the past few months but appears to be playing better of late, and United fans decided to take the opportunity to revel in the fact that he is their player, while Chelsea are 'stuck' with Tiemoue Bakayoko - Matic's replacement at Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman has found life in England tough so far, and has struggled to adapt after making his move from Monaco where he was sensational, and pivotal to their title win last season.

United fans flocked to Twitter to thank the Blues for selling Matic to their club, and mock the west Londoners in the process.

Jose Mourinho's team climbed back above Liverpool in the league table with the unlikely victory, and will take great confidence from the result going forward. The result represented their second comeback victory in a row after they beat Chelsea last weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now