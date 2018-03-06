Man Utd Star Alexis Sanchez Does Little for His Reputation as a 'Ball-Loser' Against Crystal Palace

Manchester United fans were once against left concerned over Alexis Sanchez on Monday, with the Chilean putting in another lacklustre display in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has made an indifferent start to life at Old Trafford following his January move from Arsenal and has scored just one goal for his new club so far.

Alexis Sanchez, 500k-a-week.



Lost the ball 19 times in the first half.#CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/5zlfN8pkte — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 5, 2018

The former Barcelona winger was expected to hit the ground running quickly given his class, but it hasn't been plain sailing, and it would appear he has carried one aspect of his game with him from north London to Manchester.

During the 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday, Sanchez stunned for the wrong reasons again by losing the ball a remarkable 19 times in the first half alone - a stat that shock BT pundit Jamie Carragher.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The former Liverpool defender said, as quoted by the Independent: "Sanchez has lost the ball 19 times in the first half. That is shocking. It's like him and Pogba are the two best kids on the playground so they'll do whatever they want."

It will come as little surprise to any Arsenal fans who might have been watching the game. The Gunners faithful were well used to Sanchez losing the ball during his time at the Emirates.

While some can excuse the forward for trying to be direct and make things happen, it would seem others are definitely having a hard time looking past the often frustrating nature of his play.

