Manchester City vs FC Basel Preview: Key Battles, Team News, Prediction & More

Wednesday's evening kickoff sees Manchester City carry over a commanding 4-0 lead from the away leg of this Champions League last-16 matchup - a result that should see City comfortably through to the next stage as Pep Guardiola's men look to continue their pursuit of European glory.

FC Basel have lost both of their fixtures 2-0 since the two sides last met, but City will be reluctant to sit back and will be looking to continue a three game winning run which has seen them score seven goals, concede none and pick up their first trophy of the season.

Key Battles

Leroy Sane vs Michael Lang

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Leroy Sane has been incredible form for Manchester City since his return from injury. The German winger has bullied his way past opposition defenders with pace and exceptional skill to set up his fellow team mates, while adding a goal and assist to his tally for the season.

Basel right back Michael Lang will have a near impossible job keeping Sane in his sights on Wednesday. However, failure to do so will no doubt see City extend their already comfortable position further still and send the aggregate score into embarrassing territory.

Bernardo Silva vs Tomáš Vaclík

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík will need to be on top form to keep out both wingers, but in particular Bernardo Silva.

Raheem Sterling's absence has seen City's newest Silva show the type of performances that encouraged Guardiola bring the Portuguese to Manchester in the summer. The 23-year-old has scored two goals in his last two games with an incredible effort into the top corner against Arsenal followed by the winner against Chelsea.

Team News

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Manchester City once again remain without long term absentee Benjamin Mendy, while Fernandinho is again ruled out. Raheem Sterling could return from a brief injury absence, but is more likely to be rested given the aggregate score. Fabian Delph's domestic ban will have no impact on this game, which see him regain his place in the team with Guardiola expected to rotate his side.

Basel are again without goalkeeper Germano Vailati due to a longstanding injury, while centre back options are increasingly limited due to the absence of Taulant Xhaka through a suspension and Eder Balanta through injury. With that in mind, manager Raphael Wicky is likely to move away from the back three formation seen in the last leg to his more regular 4-4-2 formation.

Potential Manchester City Lineup: Ederson; Danilo, Stones, Laporte, Delph; Silva, Yaya, De Bruyne; Bernando, Jesus, Sane.

Potential Basel Lineup: Vaclik; Lang, Lacroix, Suchy, Pettreta; Stocker, Frei, Die, Elyounousssi; Oberlin, Van Wolfswinkle.

Prediction

It's hard to see any result bar a Manchester City win in this fixture, with only complacency and wholesale changes to the line up likely to make any dent on the scoreline from last time. One way or another, this game will be more lively than City's previous game against Chelsea.



Prediction: Manchester City 4-1 Basel