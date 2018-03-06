Manchester United's Crystal Palace Comeback Was a First For Jose Mourinho in the Premier League

Manchester United's 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Monday night broke somewhat of a hoodoo for manager Jose Mourinho.

Nemanja Matic scored in the 91st minute of the game to complete an astonishing comback, and gift Man Utd all three points. A tweet from OptaJoe revealed that it also meant Mourinho had won his first game in the Premier League after his team were two or more goals behind.

22 – Jose Mourinho has won his first ever @PremierLeague game after being 2+ goals behind (D2 L19). Character. pic.twitter.com/zxq3RbaQvK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2018

Crystal Palace took a shock 2-0 lead over the then 3rd place team, and looked to be taking a precious three points in their fight to stay in the league, thanks to goals from Andros Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt.

However, goals from Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku drawn the Manchester club level, before Matic's strike in stoppage time sealed the deal.

Mourinho has trailed by two or more goals in a total of 21 games before last night, and only managed a draw in two of them games, losing the other 19.

The win was also the first time that the Red Devils had fought back from 2-0 down to take the points since December 2013, when they beat Hull City 3-2.

The fightback meant that Manchester United climbed back above rivals Liverpool into 2nd place in the table, 16 points behind runaway league leaders Manchester City.

Last minute winners. 🙌🏼 Not many better feelings. Nemanja 👏🏼👏🏼 I was shouting to pass it. 😂😂 Shows what I know. Our fans were top drawer pic.twitter.com/378HmGyMEg — Michael Carrick (@carras16) March 5, 2018

Meanwhile Crystal Palace currently sit in the third and final relegation spot, just one point from safety, in what is turning into an intriguing battle to stave off relegation.