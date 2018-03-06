Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic has been ruled out of his side's crucial Champions League clash against Tottenham on Wednesday with a muscle problem.

The Croatia international played against Lazio on Saturday but was absent from Juventus' squad listing released on Tuesday.

Positively for the Old Lady, star man Gonzalo Higuain has been passed fit for the match at Wembley while Mattia De Sciglio has also made a return, although the Italy international is not expected to start.

Federico Bernardeschi, who won a penalty and impressed in the first leg of the last 16 tie, is also absent from Juventus' squad but Paulo Dybala's recent return from injury is a major boost for Massimiliano Allegri as the Serie A champions plot to win in London.

Tottenham take a slight advantage into the match after scoring two away goals in the 2-2 draw at the Allianz Stadium, when strikes from Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen canceled out Higuain's early brace.

However, as demonstrated by the 1-0 win at Lazio on Saturday, Juve have a record of winning by slender margins on the road and have a squad that possesses plenty of Champions League experience.

Juventus reached the Champions League final last season but came up short against Real Madrid, losing 4-1 as goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro and Marco Asensio bested Mandzukic's solitary effort.

For Tottenham, Toby Alderweireld has been ruled out and Serge Aurier will not play due to suspension, meaning Jan Vertonghen will partner Davinson Sanchez in central defense and Kieran Trippier will play at right back.