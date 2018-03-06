PSG Handed Injury Boost Ahead of Real Madrid Clash as Quartet Resume Full Training

Kylian Mbappe has handed Paris Saint-Germain a huge boost ahead of their Champions League clash with Real Madrid after being passed fit to play.



The French giants had looked to be shorn of Mbappe's talents after he limped off in a Coupe de France match with Marseille six days ago, but will be available for selection after he resumed full training.

PSG boss Unai Emery made the announcement during his pre-match press conference (via the club's official site) ahead of the last-16 return leg against Los Blancos as the Ligue 1 side look to overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit.

And the Spaniard also revealed that the likes of Marquinhos, Edinson Cavani and Marco Verratti would also play some part at Parc de Princes after the trio joined Mbappe in leaving the treatment room recently.

Emery said: "We trained on Sunday, and we have one more training session on Monday afternoon. Marquinhos, Verratti, Mbappe and Cavani have all resumed training with the squad, unlike Javier Pastore.

"I hope he will train with the team today. If he does, everyone will be available except Neymar."

Mbappe, who had ironically been tracked by Real for much of last summer, was expected to miss the encounter with Los Blancos after he picked up an ankle problem against Marseille and sat out the victory over FC Troyes last weekend.

The wonderkid striker is fit, however, and will be joined by Marquinhos in the starting lineup after the Brazilian defender - who also sat out the Troyes game - passed a fitness test ahead of the bout.

Emery did remain coy on which other stars would feature for his team though, as he looked to throw Zinedine Zidane off the scent with a potential surprise or two in a bid to secure a shock place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

He added: "The central defenders? That's a very difficult choice, because all three are playing very well. We will see how Marquinhos is feeling and decide on Tuesday.

"Both [Lassana Diarra and Thiago Motta] are ready to play. They have very different profiles, but both have the quality to play. They both have a lot of experience, they have both played in matches like this. For me, it's easy. I will make a choice, but it's possible that both will play on Tuesday."