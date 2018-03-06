PSG entered this season with heightened expectations in the Champions League, but the French power has a daunting task to conquer to meet them.

PSG must overcome a two-goal deficit to Real Madrid when it hosts the second leg on Tuesday, a challenge made all the more difficult with Neymar's foot fracture ruling him out of the match. PSG conceded twice late at the Bernabeu in the opening leg, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo delivering the daggers that set the stage for Tuesday's clash.

PSG still boasts plenty of star power capable of scoring, though its defense will have to tighten to prevent Ronaldo & Co. from nullifying PSG's away goal. A 2-0 win would send PSG through, while a 3-1 draw would force extra time. Aside from those results, PSG would need a three-goal win to remain alive.

PSG, buoyed by a boisterous crowd at the Parc des Princes, started on the front foot, pressuring Real Madrid and delivering a series of crosses into the area, only for Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane to deal with them with relative ease.

Real Madrid, which isn't desperate for goals, didn't do much with the ball in the opening 10 minutes, though Marco Asensio's deflected cross from the left forced PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola into making a catch while backing into his own net.

Real Madrid nearly struck in the 18th minute through Ramos, with Areola denying his point-blank redirect off a designed short corner set piece.

What a chance for Sergio Ramos! Great save Areola 👐 #PSGRMA pic.twitter.com/kNCrz6rs3H — EPL Live App (@LiveScoreEPL) March 6, 2018

Areola made another massive save in the 38th minute, when Karim Benzema took advantage of a mistake to have all the space in the world on the left channel. He got low and blocked Benzema's chance on the breakaway, forcing it into the side netting to keep PSG from going in a deeper hole.

PSG finally challenged Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the 41st minute through Neymar's replacement, Angel Di Maria. The Argentine star took a pass from Marco Verratti on the right channel, forcing Navas into the save, which he made with relative ease on the close-range attempt.

Navas made another save moments later off a chance from Kylian Mbappe, who appeared offside when he broke free down the right and appeared to have Edinson Cavani wide open in the center of the box had he elected to cross.

The quarterfinal draw for the Champions League is set for March 16, with no restrictions on which teams can be paired together.