Report Reveals the Staggering Sum Russia Today Will Pay Jose Mourinho at the World Cup

News emerged last week that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will be present in Russia to work as a pundit at the World Cup - and now details of the payment he will receive has been revealed.

Mourinho, who oversaw a last-gasp 3-2 comeback victory against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday, was offered the gig by Russian news outlet RT and will work for four days at the tournament, which commences on 14 June with the hosts taking on Saudi Arabia in the opening game.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As reported by the Mail, the Portuguese is in line to make a staggering £1.71m for his contributions, which equates to over £400,000 per day.

Mourinho is said to have declined offers from the BBC and ITV to appear as a pundit for their channels, and will instead line up alongside former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel for RT.

One of Mourinho's working days will include the World Cup final, but he will not be present in Russia to cover the game, instead being scheduled to link via satellite.

You can say what you like about Mourinho, but you can’t fault his dedication to being evil. He could’ve chosen any media outlet in the world, joining Putin’s propaganda channel is peak villainy 👌🏽 https://t.co/HtecBHwT5C — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) March 5, 2018

It is not the first time Mourinho has been paid a large sum for working at the World Cup - in 2014 he was paid in excess of £1m to share his views for Yahoo.

The 56-year-old is due to go on a family holiday at some point in between his Russian work commitments, but will surely be keeping a close eye on the tournament, if anything to seek out potential signings for his squad this summer.

