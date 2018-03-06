Riyad Mahrez Promises to 'Give Everything' for Leicester City While at the Club

Riyad Mahrez has insisted that he will "give everything" for Leicester City while he is still at the club.

The 27-year-old was absent for weeks after the close of the January transfer window after a proposed move to Manchester City failed to materialise.

The Algerian international only returned to first team training last month but has continued to perform impressively. He scored a last minute equaliser with a superb free-kick against Bournemouth on Saturday, and there appeared few signs of discontent.

Mahrez does, however, still reportedly intend to leave the club in the summer.

“It was a difficult situation but, while I am here, I will give everything for the club – that’s how I am,” he said - quoted by the Telegraph.

“I was very pleased with the way the fans have been with me throughout this. It was important for me. That’s why I will keep giving everything for the club.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“It’s for moments like this [the goal] that you play football. Never give up. It was brave but sometimes you have to be.

“Obviously, we didn’t get the win but at least we didn’t lose so that’s the most important thing.”

City had been prepared to pay a fee of £60m for Mahrez in January, but Leicester City demanded more.

It meant that a second transfer request in under 12 months had proved unsuccessful, and Mahrez's immediate reaction was to go on strike.

Leicester fans will likely be grateful that he appears to have put the incident behind him for the foreseeable future.