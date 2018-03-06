Roy Hodgson Claims Crystal Palace Deserved More' Despite Injury Time Defeat Against Man Utd

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has admitted his side deserved at least a point from their game with Manchester United on Monday night, despite seeing the Eagles fall to a 3-2 defeat courtesy of Nemanja Matic's injury time stunner.





Palace led 2-0 early in the second half thanks to goals from Andros Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt, but saw United fight back and take all the points late on. It was a spirited performance from Palace despite the numerous injuries in the first team squad, and the former England boss was quick to credit his players.

Speaking in his post match press conference, via Sky Sports: Hodgson said on the defeat: "It's been a groundhog day moment. The players did extremely well. The senior players are doing a fantastic job holding the team together and helping the younger players.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"We once again go away with no points and like the game against Tottenham - I thought we deserved something. I was expecting to come away with one point but once again it is nothing and I feel devastated for the players."

The Eagles showed character as they put in a brilliant performance against United in their fight to escape relegation, but the Red Devils' persistence proved too much for them in the closing moments as the home side started to run out of steam.

"We took the game to Manchester United. If we had drawn the game, I don't think anyone - Jose (Mourinho) included - would have said it was a scandal. I saw a group of players give their all for the club and teammates. I’m proud of the performance. I can’t criticise any player or any person for the effort and work-rate put in."

When speaking of his sides fight to stay in the Premier League, Hodgson stated that he hopes to get some key players back from injury as soon as possible.

“If we can get some of the players with quality and experience that are currently in the treatment room back on the field it will certainly help the other senior players. The 11 we have playing is the 11 we have.”