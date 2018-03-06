Steven Gerrard Reveals How Klopp Has Inspired & Unshackled Salah to Become Liverpool's Top Scorer

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed what Jurgen Klopp said to inspire Mo Salah's prolific scoring when the Reds secured his signature in the summer, for what now appears to be a bargain price of around £36m.

The Egyptian has been a revelation at Anfield upon his return to the Premier League this season - having had a less than impressive stint at Chelsea - as he has netted an impressive 24 Premier League goals, and 32 across all competitions with two months of the campaign still remaining.

If Mo Salah was a football club, he'd have 37 points this season based on his goals alone - THREE MORE THAN EVERTON on 34! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Uf3TJEjiEi — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 6, 2018

The left-winger was tipped to add another level of dynamism to Liverpool's attack this season but he has certainly exceeded all expectations, and Gerrard credits Klopp's vision for Salah to attack the more central areas of the field as the reason for his meteoric rise.

“In my younger days I’d be running round everywhere on the pitch trying to impress. But as I got a bit older I started getting a bit more selfish, making runs centrally,” Gerrard told Liverpool.com.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

“If the ball went out wide, always attack areas where you can get goals. That’s where my numbers as a midfielder grew. And that’s what Jürgen has done to him.

“When Jürgen signed him he has said to him, ‘I don’t want you stuck out wide on the wings creating for other people, I want you to be the main man. You’re going to be the top scorer in this team, so attack the sticks and attack central areas.’"

The 25-year-old's longest stint without a goal this season stretches to just three matches, and having currently scored in seven successive games Salah could soon add to his tally as a Champions League clash against Porto awaits on Tuesday before a fierce encounter with Manchester United on Saturday.