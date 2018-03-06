Sunderland Boss Chris Coleman Refutes Striker's Version of Events Regarding Stadium of Light Exit

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has rejected the club's former striker Lewis Grabban's version of events regarding his exit.

The 30-year-old left the Stadium of Light in January to return briefly to parent club Bournemouth, but then went out on loan again to Championship high-fliers Aston Villa.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Upon arrival at Villa Park he responded to speculation that he had asked to leave, saying as quoted by the Express and Star: "I was playing every week and scoring, why would I want to leave?"

But Coleman has hit back, saying: "He never came to see me. It is gone, it is finished. The players who are here now are the ones who want to be here.

"I’m not worried about Lewis Grabban, I’m more worried about us performing. Villa have a host of talent. I am not worried about one player, I am more worried about us."

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Grabban bagged 12 goals for Sunderland before departing and appeared to be one of their best hopes of staving off relegation. He now has two goals in two games for Villa, who are hunting a return to the Premier League.

Villa take the trip up north to face Sunderland on Tuesday night where Grabban is expected to get a warm reception. Three points for Steve Bruce's side could take them within one point of second-placed Cardiff.

