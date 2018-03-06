Twitter Reacts to Romelu Lukaku's Passionate Celebration After Nemanja Matic's Last Minute Winner

By 90Min
March 06, 2018

Manchester United came from 2-0 at Selhurst Park to win the game against Crystal Palace, in injury time on Monday night.

Midfielder Nemanja Matic hit a stunning long-range goal in the 91st minute to give the Manchester side all three points, and striker Romelu Lukaku reacted with a spirited celebration when the ball hit the back of the net, reports Sport Bible.

An early strike from Andros Townsend and a smart finish from Patrick van Aanholt soon after the break, had put Crystal Palace two goals up at Selhurst Park. But United bounced back as Chris Smalling headed home before Lukaku hit the equaliser with 15 minutes to go. 

And when Matic produced a spectacular injury time winner, Lukaku's passion was clear.

As all of his teammates swamped the match winner, the Belgian striker dropped to floor, punching the pitch before raising his arms and shouting to the heavens. 

Lukaku has been in brilliant form recently, and many noticed the 24-year-old's passionate celebration. As a fan you want your players to care, and the striker definitely illustrated that, as the United faithful took to Twitter to praise their front man.

(You may also be interested in 'Man Utd Fans Use Nemanja Matic Winner as Opportunity to Mock Chelsea for Summer Sale')

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now