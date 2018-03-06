VIDEO: PSG Ultras Try to Disrupt Real Stars' Sleep Ahead of Crunch Champions League Clash

Paris Saint-Germain's hopes of progressing to the Champions League quarter-finals were dealt a huge blow with that 3-1 first leg defeat to Real Madrid a fortnight ago.

The loss at Santiago Bernabeu means that Les Parisiens need a massive performance and some luck to knock out the holders and secure a place in the last eight - a result which would shock the football world.

And it seems that PSG fans are doing all they can to help their club's aspirations judging by the below video:

At 01:30 local time this morning PSG ultras arrived outside the hotel Le Collectionneur to wake up the Real Madrid players where they are staying. pic.twitter.com/S4PncFUsra — Get French Football (@GFFN) March 6, 2018

(You may also be interested in PSG Handed Injury Boost Ahead of Real Madrid Clash as Quartet Resume Full Training)



Groups of PSG ultras rocked up, at the hotel Real Madrid's squad was staying at, in the early hours of Tuesday morning to wake them up.

It's not the first time that rival fans have cheekily tried to give their own team an extra advantage by disrupting the opposition's sleep, and we imagine there was a hell of a lot of singing and chanting in an attempt to deprive the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo of a good night's sleep.

It wasn't long before the police showed up to chase the PSG ultras away, and it's unclear just how much of an impact they really had. We'll find out tonight if any Real stars are off their game!

