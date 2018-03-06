West Brom Chief Executive Summoned To China for Crisis Talks With Club Owners As Relegation Nears

West Brom's chief executive Mark Jenkins is to fly out to China to meet with the owner

Guochuan Lai to discuss future plans for the club.

The Baggies are looking increasingly likely to be relegated from the Premier League this season after an eight-season stint in the top flight, and currently sit bottom of the pile on 20 points. They are eight points from safety with just nine games left to play.

Jenkins is expected to be quizzed by Lai over the club's poor season as reported by the Telegraph, the appointment of manager Alan Pardew - who has won just one league game since his appointment in November - and the new business model for the eventuality they drop into the drop into the Championship.

Jenkins, who returned to his role as chief exec last month, replacing Martin Goodman, will apparently be asked to make a speech at Chinese landscape design and construction company AGM of Palm, before sitting down with Lai for discussions.

Pardew is set to remain in charge for the club's game with Leicester City on Saturday, and anything but victory simply won't do for Albion.

The club need some positive results and quickly to lift the team - recently four first team players were fined for stealing a taxi in Barcelona during a mini-break, and striker Jay Rodriguez has a racial abuse charge from the FA hanging over his head after an altercation with Brighton's Gaetan Bong.

