Wolves in 3-Way Fight to Land Milan Flop Andre Silva Amid San Siro Departure Rumours

Wolves are continuing their pursuit of Milan flop Andre Silva as a three-way tussle for the striker's signature heats up.

The Championship side are vying with reigning French champions Monaco and La Liga outfit Valencia to snap up Silva, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Silva has endured a torrid time at San Siro since his big-money move from Porto last summer, with only six goals registered in 30 games for I Rossoneri this term.

That has led to rumours that the 22-year-old will be dispensed with in the close season, and Wolves hold the belief that they could secure Silva's services if they manage to gain promotion to the Premier League.

The Midlands side have already pulled off a number of superb transfer coups in the past 12 months with the arrivals of stars such as Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Helder Costa.

Those acquisitions have come about due to the club's growing links with super agent Jorge Mendes, who has been acting as an adviser to Wolves' owners.

And the Portuguese agent could be able to convince Silva to head to Molineux to rebuild his confidence and career if Nuno Espirito Santo's Championship leaders manage to maintain their lead at the top of the table and get promoted.



Silva was one of the hottest prospects in European football after he broke into the Porto senior side - the forward making his debut from the start of Porto's 3-1 loss to C.S Maritimo in the Taca da Liga in December 2015.

The attacker plundered 24 goals in 57 more matches for the Portuguese giants as plenty of European heavyweights begun to monitor his progress with intent, but it was Milan who prised him away from his homeland in a £34m deal.

That signing has not gone to plan for either party, however, with Silva yet to register a league goal for Milan in 16 attempts.

Wolves will hope that his lack of form continues too, as their chances of beating the likes of Monaco and Valencia to his signature would only decrease if Silva begins to find his feet before the season's end.

