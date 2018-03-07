Arsenal Join Race for £27m Midfielder Amid Interest From Premier League Rivals & Juventus

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Italy international Bryan Cristante as the club's hierarchy look to overhaul the squad this summer.

The 23-year-old is currently playing with Atalanta in the Serie A, on loan from Portuguese side Benfica, and has been impressing during his short spell in Bergamo, scoring 10 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Cristante's contract with his parent club expires in 2019 and Benfica will likely be forced into a sale this summer after a number of Europe's biggest clubs have declared an interest in signing the midfielder.

Arsenal and Liverpool are understood to be the two clubs from the Premier League that are leading the race to sign Cristante, with interest also coming from West Ham and Watford, according to Tuttosport (via the Mirror).

Juventus are also interested in signing Cristante this summer and are impressed at his goalscoring ability from midfield - something the Bianconeri witnessed first hand in a 2-2 draw against Atalanta back in October.

Cristante's suitors from the Premier League will be confident the midfielder can replicate his form in a new league next season as the former AC Milan youth player already has three goals against English opposition this season.

The Benfica loanee scored one goal in Atalanta's 3-0 win over Everton at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in the Europa League. Cristante then scored a brace when La Dea travelled to Goodison Park in a 5-1 victory against the Toffees.