Autopsy Findings Determine Davide Astori's Death the Result of Cardiac Arrest Ahead of Funeral

The recent and sudden death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori was as a result of a cardiac arrest the 31-year-old suffered in his sleep, an autopsy has found.

A post-mortem, that was conducted days before his funeral on Thursday, concluded that there was "no particular motivation" for Astori's sudden passing, Football Italia have confirmed.

It has been discovered by the autopsy that Astori's heart "progressively slowed down until finally stopping."

Media outlet Premium Sport (via Inter News) revealed that Inter have taken the necessary steps to alter their training schedule this week to allow time for players and staff to attend Astori's funeral in Florence on March 8.

The former Italy international was discovered in his hotel room on Thursday just hours before La Viola were set to face Udinese in the Serie A on Sunday.

Officials at the Italian football association made the brave decision to postpone matches which were due to be played on Sunday - including the Milan derby - as a mark of respect following Astori's sudden passing.

Both Fiorentina and Cagliari have also honoured Davide Astori's memory this week by retired the number 13 jersey he wore at both clubs.

On Monday, a prosecutor from Italy confirmed that a legal case had opened that would investigate Astori's death, something which was soon after confirmed to be normal procedure.