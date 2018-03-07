Glenn Murray Could Become England’s Second Oldest Debutant As Gareth Southgate Considers Call-Up

England manager will name his squad next Thursday for the Three Lions pre-World Cup friendlies with the Netherlands and Italy and is reportedly considering a sensational call-up for Glenn Murray, as he finds his attacking options limited.

The Brighton striker has been in fine form this season, racking up 11 goals in 27 Premier League games, and an international call-up has been a topic for discussion amongst fans, as the former Bournemouth player seems to be improving with age.

Gareth Southgate’s squad will travel to the Netherlands on March 23 and then host Italy just four days later. Nobody is willing to rule out a call-up for Murray as Southgate has been consistent on rewarding players who are in good form.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Sun have reported that the Eagles forward's best chance of a Three Lions cap is this month as Southgate finds his attacking options limited.

Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy are two obvious choices, as is Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, but other than that, Southgate is still struggling for options as West Brom loanee Daniel Sturridge is out injured and Jermain Defoe - who was previously picked by Southgate - struggling for form with Bournemouth.

The Sun put Murray's form into context with the stat that he's scored the same number of Premier League goals as other recent England stars Tammy Abraham, Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck combined.

Gareth Southgate is seriously considering an England call-up for 11-goal Glenn Murray - who is aged 34 https://t.co/ilthoLXpGQ — Charlie Wyett (@CharlieWyett) March 7, 2018

His goal scoring record this campaign has gone slightly under the radar as he’s remarkably the eighth top scorer in the Premier League, level with Chelsea star Edin Hazard.

The former Carlisle player carried on his run of goals by helping Brighton beat Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday at the Amex Stadium.

A call up for the 34-year-old would make him Englands oldest debutant for 68 years after Arsenal striker Leslie Compton was 38-years-old when he made his England debut against Wales in 1950.