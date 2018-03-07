Gremio Officials Head Back to Brazil As Negotiations With Barcelona for Athur Move Break Down

Negotiations appear to have broken down between Barcelona and Gremio directors and the agent of 21-year-old midfielder Arthur Melo.

It was presumed that the officials from the Brazilian club, who travelled to Catalonia, would sign off on the deal imminently, with the paperwork little more than a formality for the deal for the Copa Libertadores winner. However, Marca reports that Gremio director Carlos Amodeo, club lawyer Gabriel Vieira and agent Jorge Machado will all return to Brazil after being unable to come to an agreement.





According to the report, 'commission payments' and the player's salary were among the issues during the meeting, with the parties unable to see eye to eye.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Barcelona are however still expected to eventually wrap a deal for the Brazilian, but may be prepared to play the long game in negotiations due to current squad limitations.

Due to league rules on non-EU players, Barcelona do not, as it stands, have a place available for Arthur with Yerry Mina, Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho taking up the three slots.

Coutinho is reportedly in the process of applying for Portuguese citizenship, through his wife, but there is no word on how long this could take.

Arthur was expected to arrive at Barcelona in January of 2019 for a fee of around €30-40m. However, the latest from the negotiation table might just have opened the door to other suitors, with Marca citing Inter as another interested party.

Lucas Uebel/GettyImages

Barcelona's courtship of Arthur has been a very public one, with the player pictured in La Blaugrana shirt alongside a club representative last year. Earlier this week he admitted he was nervous about the planned talks between Gremio and Barça.





"Of course I'm nervous, it's a normal thing," he said. "It is a very important moment, but there is nothing better than being with the family at this time.

"I am sure they will solve for the best, that is the most important thing. I speak daily with my representative, with the Gremio lawyer and with the CEO about this situation."