Injury Hit Raphael Guerreiro Returns to BVB Training Ahead of Europa League Clash

Borussia Dortmund have been handed a huge injury boost ahead of their Europe League match against RB Salzburg on Thursday, as versatile full back Raphaël Guerreiro made his return to first team training.

The Portugal international has made just eight Bundesliga appearances this season, scoring in the club's thrilling 4-4 draw against Schalke earlier this season, before suffering a muscle injury during the winter break.

Guerreiro's brief cameo appearance against FC Köln in February has been his only league appearance in 2018 after another muscle injury flared up shortly after beating the Billy Goats 3-2.

"[Guerreiro] is now back this week, but it will take a bit time," manager Peter Stöger told reporters - quoted by ESPN. "Usually, the lads come back in a very good physical shape, so you can play can them again soon."

Marco Reus, Lukasz Piszczek, Roman Bürki and André Schürrle have also had updates on their training programmes this week, with each player given their own individual routine to follow before Thursday.

Dortmund have banned half and half scarves for their Europa League game with RB Salzburg because they don’t want their badge being used on merchandise alongside Red Bull’s “promotional” logo. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) March 4, 2018

Salzburg's trip to the Westfalenstadion this week will be Dortmund's second match against a Red Bull-affiliated club in just five days.

On Saturday, Dortmund were able to come from a goal behind to rescue a point against Salzburg's sister club, RB Leipzig. Jean-Kévin Augustin had put Die Roten Bullen into the lead but a classy finish from Reus rescued a point for Stöger's side.