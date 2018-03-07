Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Reveals Porto 'Agreement' With Mohamed Salah Ahead of Man Utd Game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed an agreement between he and Mohamed Salah to give the Egyptian forward a day off ahead of Saturday's clash with Manchester United.

The Reds' top scorer was left out of the side that played against Porto and secured progression into the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

A 0-0 draw was enough for a rotated Liverpool team to comfortably seal a 5-0 aggregate victory, although Salah was introduced with 15 minutes remaining.

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 7 goals in the #UCL this season (6 goals, 1 assist). 💪 pic.twitter.com/z7MPoRbhs6 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 6, 2018

And Klopp later revealed the condition on which a day off from training depended.

"It is normal [to want to rotate]. Everyone thinks about injuries but that can happen all the time," Klopp said - quoted by Metro. "Now we thought we give him [Salah], if possible, the last 20. If it is 15 he trains again tomorrow. I told him if he really runs a lot he does not have to train tomorrow so I thought he was quite lively."

United will have an extra 24 hours' rest ahead of Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford, after beating Crystal Palace 3-2 on Monday night.

Salah has scored 32 goals in 39 appearances so far this season and Klopp is clearly reluctant to overexert him before Saturday's game.

On victory against Porto, Klopp added: “I don’t want to make it smaller than it is and I don’t want to make it bigger. We belong there, it should not be a big surprise and the next round will be very difficult. We have a chance to go through to the semis, that is the aim, but we take it step by step. It’s cool.”