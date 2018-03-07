Liverpool Fans Hit Out at Adam Lallana's Performance in Champions League Draw With Porto

By 90Min
March 07, 2018

Adam Lallana made his first Champions League appearance of the season for Liverpool on Tuesday night, and fans were not pleased with his performance.

The Merseyside club produced a lacklustre display in a 0-0 draw that saw them progress to the quarter-finals of Europe's most prestigious competition. Jurgen Klopp made a number of changes to his Liverpool side and Lallana failed to stand out in what was only his third start of the season in all competitions.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The midfielder has been struggling with a long-term thigh injury and his lack of match fitness was fairly obviously. 

He failed to create a single chance in the 90 minutes he played on Tuesday night - whereas Mohamed Salah, who was subbed on with just 15 minutes to go, created two. It may seem unfair to expect too much from someone who has been out injured for so long, but fans on social media were quick to criticise.

Lallana did show some good touches through the game but his lack of sharpness was clear to see. He will be keen to get more minutes under his belt before the end of the season in an attempt to force himself into the England squad for the World Cup.

England do not have a wealth of options in central midfield and when fit, many would argue Lallana deserves a place. Some Liverpool fans defended him, stating that criticism of the 29-year-old is unnecessary when he has barely played this season. 

Lallana is unlikely to retain his place in the starting line-up for Saturdays early kick-off against fierce rivals Manchester United, but will be hoping to get his chance as fixtures pile up towards the end of the season.

