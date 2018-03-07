Liverpool Have Upper Hand Over Rivals in Race for Sought-After Fulham Wonderkid

Liverpool could well be favourites to land Championship wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon, after a report claimed that the full back is a boyhood Reds fan and 'would be keen' on a summer move to Anfield, if Fulham don't win promotion.

The 17-year-old full back and winger has become perhaps the most highly coveted teenager in British football over the last 12 months. He was named in the Championship team of the year at the end of last season, before going on to win the Under-19 Euros with England, where he finished joint-top scorer and earned a spot in the team of the tournament.

In addition to reported interest from Liverpool, the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and both Manchester clubs have been linked with his signature, in what would likely be a record transfer for a British teenager.

However, the Express claims that London-born Sessegnon - a boyhood Liverpool supporter - is ready for a move this summer, particularly if Fulham aren't promoted, and is interested in working under Jurgen Klopp.

Sessegnon, who has a remarkable 10 goals in the last 12 Championship games, could be used as a full back by Liverpool, or as another option in the front three as backup for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who have both had little opportunity for rotation this season.

The Express also claims that Sessegnon - who has drawn comparisons with Gareth Bale, but claimed he idolised Luke Shaw growing up - had the chance to move last summer, but stayed at Craven Cottage amid fears that he would not get enough first team football at one of the Premier League's top clubs. However, after another standout season, he is now more confident of proving his worth as a capable starter at the top level.

An interview in which a professional footballer says he idolised Luke Shaw growing up, which means we are all old. https://t.co/XUVtnfaKlf — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) March 2, 2018

The star's manager Slavisa Jokanovic has tipped his player for a surprise England senior call up for the World Cup this summer, such is his prodigious talent.

Jokanovic said: "I started working with him when he was 16 years and two months or something like that and I believe he can be part of the English national team for the World Cup.

"I cannot recommend him to people but nobody can make mistakes with this kid. Experience is important but he is a really expert player for his age at this moment. I will repeat, if the national team don't take this decision this time, they will push him for the next European tournament.

Sessegnon himself responded by saying that he will be 'ready' if he does get the call from the England boss Gareth Southgate.