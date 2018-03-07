Luis Suarez Reportedly Aware of Barcelona Star's Proposed Summer Move to Liverpool

According to Don Balon, via CaughtOffside, ex-Liverpool striker Luis Suarez knows that teammate Ivan Rakitic is contemplating a move to his old club.

Liverpool have reportedly emerged as favourites to secure Rakitic's signature in the summer, and he is said to interested in the prospect of the move.

The Croatian has been a key part in the Catalan club's success this season, making 23 starts in La Liga and contributing four assists in this time. Despite this, he is worried by the possibility of Barcelona bringing in more top class talent in the summer.

Don Balon has listed Brazilian midfielder Arthur, and Atletico's Antoine Griezmann as potential signings. These signings would create competition for Rakitic, who has reportedly been considering a move to England for a while now.

Rakitic would be a fantastic signing for the Merseyside outfit, as they would be adding a player experienced in winning both domestic and European silverware.

Also, with the potential loss of central midfielder Emre Can, Liverpool will need to bolster their midfield options, and Rakitic is the perfect player to do that.

The loss of the Croatian international could be detrimental for Barcelona, as they will be losing a proven playmaker.