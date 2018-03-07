Marcus McGuane Could Become First Englishman to Play in Barcelona's First Team Since Gary Lineker

Marcus McGuane could become the first English player to play for Barcelona's first team since Gary Lineker.

The 19-year-old has been included in the squad for the Catalan Super Cup final against Espanyol on Wednesday night.

McGuane is one of 12 Barcelona B players to have been called up for the fixture by Ernesto Valverde.

Eight first team players, including Jasper Cillessen, Lucas Digne, Denis Suarez, Aleix Vidal, Andre Gomes, Paco Alcacer and Ousmane Dembele, will all be involved.

But Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho have been left out of the squad with next week's Champions League clash against Chelsea in mind.

McGuane, who joined Barcelona from Arsenal in January, is not guaranteed to feature. A certain number of B players must be included in the squad for the competition and only two teams - Barcelona and Espanyol - are involved.





The England youth international has made four appearances for the B team in Spain's second division and impressed his coaches.

"McGuane's adapted well. He's doing well," Barca B coach Gerard Lopez said. "He's a complete player. Perhaps he just lacks that calmness on the ball, that pause in terms or our positional play, but he has everything else we need in the middle of the pitch.

"He's a hard worker, good in the air, arrives in the box from deep. He's already added a lot to the team. I can use him in a lot of positions and at his age, he still has a lot of room for improvement.

"In a short time he has already earned my confidence, and I hope he can become an important player for us."