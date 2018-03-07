PHOTO: Fans Excited as Limited Edition Real Madrid 'Icon' Kit Set for Release

The announcement from adidas that a brand new, limited edition Real Madrid kit would be released left fans on the edge of their seats.

Promotional pictures of Karim Benzema wearing the new shirt only increased excitement surrounding the new kit, with an eye-catching blue stripe across the torso just one of the new additions to the limited edition shirt.

The kit also has the stunning addition of a new, vintage trim around the neck and the arms whilst still maintaining the club's modern crest.

The new kit would make a fantastic addition to anyone's collection and Real Madrid fans across the globe will be itching to get their hands on one of the limited edition shirts.

Although an exact date hasn't been given for when the new shirt will be released, reliable kit gurus Footy Headlines have confirmed that the "Icon" shirt will be available 'shortly' for fans to buy.

Adidas and real madrid have revealed a new official retro shirt called Icon jersey. Someone pls gift me one. — Mustafa (@murshadd) March 1, 2018

Juventus are also set to have a new "Icon" shirt available for purchase soon, with the vintage trim on Real Madrid's kit also a feature that Bianconeri fans can look forward to.

Earlier this season the Old Lady wore a special kit to celebrate their 120th anniversary as a club. The stunning kit was worn when Italian minnows Benevento travelled to Juventus and despite going a goal behind, second-half strikes from Gonzalo Higuaín and Juan Cuadrado ensured all three points stayed in Turin.