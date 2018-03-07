Reports Claim AC Milan Owner Set to Sell Off 25% of Club to Pay Off Loan

AC Milan owner Li Yonghong is reported to be contemplating the possibility of selling 25% of the club in order to raise funds for their Elliott Management loan.





Following Li’s Rossoneri Sport Groups’ purchase of the seven-time European champions for £628m in April 2017, La Repubblica (via Football Italia) report that the Chinese businessman has already come to the decision that he wants to sell some of his assets in the club in order to raise funds to repay his loans to Elliott Management, who expect to be repaid with interest by October.

Elliott Management lent $180m to Li to conclude the acquisition of Milan and as a result, Li is looking to sell 25% of his share in the club for $200m.

Li would like to split the costs of running proceedings at the San Siro with someone else, very similar to Suning Group and Erick Thohir at Inter.

In 2010, then Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi came out and said: “The fans that urge me to sell the club, I say that I love Milan and will never sell this club to someone who is not worthy or who couldn’t make it even greater.”

Following this recent controversy surrounding Li, these words of Berlusconi are felt to be empty words by Milan fans indeed.