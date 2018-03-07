Riyad Mahrez 'Announces Retirement' From Football But All Isn't Necessarily As it Seems

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez appeared to announce his retirement from football on Tuesday night after taking to Facebook to inform fans of his decision, seemingly due to medical concerns.

A short message alongside a picture of Mahrez was posted on the player's verified account, although suspicions were soon raised given that the Algerian international had played a full game at the weekend and scored his first goal since a recent self-imposed exile.

After the final whistle of that dramatic 1-1 draw, he promised to 'give everything' for the Foxes.

Image by Jamie Spencer

"After the last consultation with many doctors, I've decided to stay away from football. As my time as a football player comes to an end, I would like to say few words," the Facebook post read.

"I want to thank everybody for the kindness and support they have shown me in this incredible city (Leicester), you will be always in my heart."

In the hours since the post, Sky Sports has now claimed that Mahrez's account was hacked and the 'retirement' announcement therefore seems to have been posted by an imposter.

Oddly, however, the post has survived for around nine hours (at the time of writing) and has not actually been deleted by Mahrez or a member of his personal team.

Mahrez, who won the Premier League with Leicester in 2015/16 and was voted PFA Players' Player of the Year as a result, has managed 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions so far this season and appears to have put an unsavoury end to January behind him.

He will be hoping for a strong World Cup with Algeria in Russia this summer, while on the more immediate horizon Leicester have an important FA Cup quarter final clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium later this month.