Simon Mignolet's Agent Change Prompts Reports of 'Big Move' Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Reports over in Belgium are claiming that Simon Mignolet's decision to change agents is all preparation for a big summer transfer out of Anfield, having realised that he has become Jurgen Klopp's second choice stopper at Liverpool.

Mignolet watched on as Liverpool played out a 0-0 draw with Porto on Tuesday night, progressing through to the Champions League quarter finals having dismantled the Portuguese outfit in a 5-0 win during the first leg of their tie.

And now, in a bid to re-establish himself as a starting goalkeeper, DH claim that Mignolet's switch of representation - from Guy Vandersmissen to Didier Frenay, member of the Star Factory group - is setting him up to leave Merseyside in the summer.





The report goes on to say that a 'big move' is on the cards for the 30-year-old, and an unnamed Premier League club is interested in securing the Belgian. It is also understood that both Napoli (who look set to lose Pepe Reina) and Borussia Dortmund are interested in his signature.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

However, there is a distinct lack of interest in Mignolet elsewhere, the reason being that few teams would be willing to pay a rather large transfer fee as well as weekly salary for a player whose stock is considered to be quite low at the moment.





Mignolet has made 19 appearances in the league this season, keeping seven clean sheets and being on the winning side on ten occasions. The keeper has received a lot of flak over the last couple of seasons, with Liverpool under increasing pressure to sort out their problems between the sticks.