Social Media Lockdown: Olympique de Marseille's Official Twitter Account Surprisingly Suspended

Journalist Gary Assouline has discovered that Marseille's official Twitter account has been suspended.

The French side are enjoying a good season at the moment, they are currently third in Ligue 1, four points behind second-placed Monaco. They have also reached the last 16 of the Europa League and are set to play Athletic Bilbao on Thursday in the first leg at home.

However, the club appear to be having some problems off the football pitch with one of their social media sites. The french version of the club's Twitter account has been suspended for reasons unknown.





The problem was spotted by journalist Gary Assouline, who took to his own Twitter account to post a picture of Marseille's site with a message asking why the account has been suspended.

He said: "Euh pourquoi @OM_Officiel est suspendu?" which translates in English to "Uh why @OM_Officiel is suspended?"

At the moment, there has been no official reason given as to why the account has been suspended. The club's English Twitter account, on the other hand, is still working as normal.