Timo Werner has dealt a blow to Liverpool's chances of signing him after he admitted that he'd prefer to play for arch rivals Manchester United instead.

The RB Leipzig striker conducted an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo magazine as he revealed that he has a 'dream' to play in the Premier League one day.

Liverpool have long been linked with bringing Werner to Anfield as the Bundesliga hotshot continues to regularly bag the goals for his club, but he handed Jurgen Klopp a a knockout punch by namedropping United as one of three teams he'd like to play for in England.

Werner did also mention Liverpool as a team he enjoyed watching on TV, but he appeared to have more of an affiliation with the Red Devils instead of the Merseysiders.

He said: “Yes, playing in the Premier League is a dream for me. I would like to play for two or three clubs, and Manchester United are one of those clubs. But probably not in the next few years – later, when my English is a little bit better! I’m very comfortable at RB Leipzig, though.

“Manchester United and Liverpool were the teams I watched quite a lot in England. They were the two that I’m a little bit a fan of, because they have so much history. When Alex Ferguson was the coach, United won everything and were outstanding.

“In Liverpool it’s also their stadium and the atmosphere, but when I have to decide, I’m more Manchester United than Liverpool. I'm now at a point where at some stage in the future I'd like to play in a team that wins titles.”

Liverpool are already set to land Werner's Leipzig teammate Naby Keita in a £48m deal this summer after agreeing a fee with the German club last September,

It would seem that the 21-year-old won't be joining the midfielder in L4, however, and could end up at Old Trafford instead if United ever try and lure him to the north west.